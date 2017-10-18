Southern Human Jukebox Inks $1 Million Sponsorship with Local Restaurant Chain

Southern University and a Baton Rouge-based restaurant corporation yesterday announced a $1 million sponsorship agreement benefiting the university across multiple areas of academic and student development.

Raising Canes will now be the ‘Official Chicken of the SU Human Jukebox,’ with the sponsorship covering academic scholarships and financial support for the university’s athletics and marching band program.

“We have supported Southern University for years and we are excited to deepen our commitment with this partnership. Southern is a big part of our hometown and many of our customers and crew are affiliated with the university so this was a natural fit for us,” (Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Tood Graves told KATC in Baton Rouge.

The sponsorship is the latest in a number of high-profile developments for the nation’s flagship historically black university system. Last month, Southern University System Supervisors announced Advanced Biomedics, LLC as the supporting vendor for its medical marijuana research program. The partnership will net the system more than $1.2 million annually over the next five years as the nation’s only HBCU licensed to grow pharmaceutical marijuana for pain management associated with chronic diseases.