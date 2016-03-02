Southern Preps for Return of Football Player Devon Gales

Southern University football player Devon Gales, who was paralyzed in a game between the Jaguars and the University of Georgia last September, will return to Baton Rouge this Saturday for a full homecoming celebration.

Gales, who drew national attention and the support of UGA fans, coaches and players following his injury, has spent the last six months in Atlanta for rehabilitative therapy. Georgia fans and community members have rallied around the Gales family, helping to raise funds towards construction on of a new, handicap-accessible home in Baton Rouge.

Gales says he will return to classes at Southern, and hopes to walk in the near future.