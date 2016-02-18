Southern Supervisors to Review SUNO Chancellor’s Performance

The Southern University System Board of Supervisors will review the performance of the chancellor of its New Orleans campus, and lists personnel action as a possible outcome of the review.

The review of Victor Ukpolo is part of the Supervisors’ agenda for its regularly scheduled meeting to be held tomorrow in Baton Rouge, just ahead of discussion on a possible appointment for the chancellor vacancy at its Shreveport campus. Executive session is listed as a possible need for the agenda item, and is typically used for board members to lawfully discuss personnel status, compensation, or to receive legal counsel.

Dr. Ukpolo, who has served as SUNO chancellor since 2006, is credited with the rehabilitation of facilities and programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He has also faced harsh criticism from faculty and scrutiny over the safety of buildings which may have contributed to the illness and death of four faculty members, and falling graduation rates over the last five years.

Southern officials did not respond to questions about why the review was placed on the agenda, or what, if any, possible outcomes could result.