Southern System President Ray Belton: ‘Bayou Classic Ticket Sales Set to Surpass Pre-Katrina…

‘Southern has a way of prevailing’

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Nov 22, 2016

Southern University System President Ray Belton joined the podcast to discuss the Bayou Classic, its prospects for record setting numbers, and its utility as a statewide engagement platform for advocacy in lean legislative times.

