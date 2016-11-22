Southern System President Ray Belton: ‘Bayou Classic Ticket Sales Set to Surpass Pre-Katrina…
‘Southern has a way of prevailing’
Southern University System President Ray Belton joined the podcast to discuss the Bayou Classic, its prospects for record setting numbers, and its utility as a statewide engagement platform for advocacy in lean legislative times.
