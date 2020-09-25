Southern University is the first HBCU to join The Boeing Company’s contractor pipeline, and will serve as part of the NASA team developing the agency’s next manned mission to outer space.
Great to see HBCUs partnering with businesses in opportunities. There are so many opportunities in the areas of training, networking, and revenue for these institutions. PWIs have made large amounts of money from these arrangements.
It would be nice to HBCU Digest have something on partnerships between HBCUs and businesses. Specifically, how does one form the partnerships and who is looking to partner up?
