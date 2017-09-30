Spelman Alumna Sharon Toomer Named NABJ Executive Director

Spelman College alumna and decorated journalist and communications executive Sharon Toomer was this week named as the executive director of the National Association of Black Journalists.

NABJ Names Media Executive Sharon Toomer as its Executive Director – National Association of Black Journalists Monday, September 25, 2017 ( 0 Comments) WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 25, 2017) — National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) President Sarah Glover announces that the organization is naming Sharon Toomer, an accomplished media executive and nonprofit leader, as its new executive director.

Citing her vast experience in nonprofit leadership and management, NABJ officials lauded Toomer for her ethics and experience.

“We are excited that Sharon will be joining us at this critical time in NABJ’s history,” (NABJ President Sarah) Glover said. “Her combined fundraising, organizational, executive management, journalism, and public affairs experience and skills make her a dominant force. Sharon is experienced, visionary and passionate. We feel confident that she will serve us well in the implementation of NABJ’s strategic plan and be an impactful leader that shapes the national office as NABJ continues to grow and evolve. “NABJ is so very fortunate to have Sharon onboard.”

Prior to joining NABJ, Toomer served as senior vice president for public affairs and policy at Matlock Advertising & Public Relations, and was the former chief of staff and senior policy advisor for U.S. Representative (D.C.-Shadow) Franklin Garcia.

She has worked as an editorial producer for CNN Headline News and is the founder of the award-winning digital news platform Black and Brown News.