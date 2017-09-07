Spelman Board Chair Rosalind Brewer Named Starbucks President, COO

Spelman College alumna and board chair Rosalind Brewer has been named President and COO of Starbucks, the company yesterday announced.

Starbucks Names Rosalind Brewer Group President and COO SEATTLE (Sept. 6, 2017) – Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced the appointment of Rosalind Brewer as group president and chief operating officer, effective Oct. 2.

The former CEO of Sam’s Club, who has more than 30 years of corporate management experience and 10 in international executive leadership, will begin her tenure at the corporation on Oct. 2 and will oversee the coffee retail conglomerate’s store and product development and supply chain executions.

“Ms. Brewer has a wealth of experience in retailing, consumers and [consumer packaged goods] markets,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, told CNBC via email. “She is also used to running large, complex organization with a global focus.”

Brewer is a former Spelman College Legacy of Leadership award winner and has been named among Forbes’ annual ‘Most Powerful Women’ list multiple times.

“The entire Spelman community congratulates Spelman College Board Chair Rosalind Brewer, C’84, on her appointment as chief operating officer and group president of the Starbucks Corporation,” Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell wrote in a letter to the campus. “We are so proud of the extraordinary accomplishments of our Spelman alumna, trustee and global business leader.”