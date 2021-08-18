Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell Announces Retirement

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell will join a growing list of leaders at historically Black institutions to retire in 2022, with her tenure sealed as one of the most prolific in fundraising and profile building in school history.

“I speak on behalf of the entire Spelman College Board of Trustees when I say we deeply appreciate Dr. Campbell’s leadership of the Spelman community,” said Rosalind Brewer, Chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. “The Board has enjoyed an endearing and fruitful partnership with Dr. Campbell, making this transition bittersweet. While we understand and accept Dr. Campbell’s assessment that this is the right time to return to retirement, we will greatly miss her impactful and compassionate leadership.”

Officials say that a national search will identify the next president by the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Campbell is the third president to announce retirement plans in the next two years, following Alabama A&M University President Andrew Hugine, who will retire at the end of this year and Hampton University President William R. Harvey.