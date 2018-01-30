Spelman Receives $5 Million Gift

Seth and Beth Klarman, Boston-based philanthropists who have amassed more than $1.5 billion dollars in personal wealth from hedge fund management, have donated $5 million to Spelman College in support of student scholarships.

The college announced the gift last week, its largest in years according to officials, and attributed the Klarman’s support to a visit they made to the campus last year to see students, faculty and staff in action.

Seth Klarman remarked, “Spelman is an exceptional institution with amazing students! We hope our support of scholarships at Spelman will ensure that no young woman will have to leave Spelman prematurely for financial reasons and that scores of others will receive the financial support they need to attend.”

In prior funding between 2014 and 2017, the Klarmans have supported scholarships for 321 Spelman students across a range of academic disciplines. Klarman scholars have participated in STEM undergraduate research programs and study abroad in cities such as Florence, Italy, and Marrakesh, Morocco, developed a foreign language learning video game, and pursued careers including forensic psychology, law, pediatric neuroscience, data science and journalism.