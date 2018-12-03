Sports Illustrated Questions Details of Steve McNair Murder in New Podcast

The grisly and tragic details surrounding the 2009 shooting death of Alcorn State University football legend Steve McNair are being reexamined in a new podcast from Sports Illustrated.

Steve McNair: Fall of a Titan debuted in October and pledged new perspectives on the people and final days leading up to McNair’s murder in Nashville, which police classified as a homicide-suicide committed by Sahel Kazemi, with whom McNair had a relationship.

Fall of a Titan joins the growing list of popular true crime podcasts which look to unearth new details, testimonies, and evidence which may not have been included in previous investigations and court proceedings.

A Heisman Trophy finalist while at Alcorn, McNair rewrote several NCAA passing records and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, co-league MVP and Super Bowl appearing starting quarterback during his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.