State Involvement Delays South Carolina State Presidential Search

Officials at South Carolina State University say that legislative involvement in the school’s presidential search will impact the selection of a search firm, and delay a new appointment by at least one month. WLTX in Orangeburg reports:
Officials at South Carolina State University say that legislative involvement in the school’s presidential search will impact the selection of a search firm, and delay a new appointment by at least one month. WLTX in Orangeburg reports:
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.