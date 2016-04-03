Stillman President to Resign in 2017

Stillman College President Peter Millet last week announced plans to resign in 2017, when the terms of his original three-year contract will expire.

The former university provost was named interim president after former President Ernest McNealey’s resignation in 2013, has served in the permanent position since 2014. Citing the need to spend more time with his family, Millet said in a letter sent to the campus last week that he treasured his time as the college’s top official.

“As I move to the next stages of my life and career I will carry with me many pleasant memories of the brilliant students and dedicated faculty and staff. The work has been both productive and meaningful,” Millet wrote in the letter. I have grown in ways that I could not have at any other institution. For that I am grateful.”

Stillman earned full affirmation of accreditation in 2012, after two years of being on warning status with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Millet announced last December that the university would terminate all athletic programs outside of men’s and women’s basketball beginning this fall, as part of a cost saving effort.

Millet said that his decision to resign was “100 percent” his.