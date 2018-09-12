Strada, TMCF Announce $1.8M HBCU ‘Boot Camp’ for High School Seniors

We talk with Strada Education Senior Vice President Daryl Graham and Thurgood Marshall College Fund CEO, President Harry Williams about a new partnership that will give immersive academic and professional training to rising high school seniors at Fayetteville State University, Texas Southern University and Virginia State University.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.