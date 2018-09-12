Strada, TMCF Announce $1.8M HBCU ‘Boot Camp’ for High School Seniors

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 12, 2018

We talk with Strada Education Senior Vice President Daryl Graham and Thurgood Marshall College Fund CEO, President Harry Williams about a new partnership that will give immersive academic and professional training to rising high school seniors at Fayetteville State University, Texas Southern University and Virginia State University.

