Student Gatherings Prompt Warning of Campus Closure at Kentucky State

Kentucky State University President M. Christopher Brown II has a simple message for students on campus; keep gathering and go home.

The president warned students in a letter sent this afternoon that continued violations of social distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines would force the campus to revert to online-exclusive learning for the semester.

The message followed a video that surfaced earlier this week of students dancing and strolling on campus grounds, which is against the school’s reopening plans.

