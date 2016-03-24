Study: Kentucky State Faculty Less Than 25 Percent Black

An internal study conducted by Kentucky State University reveals that white faculty outnumber black faculty by a two-to-one margin.

The State-Journal reports on the study which surveys the campus’ racial makeup between 2010 and 2014, and reveals that white faculty make up more than 54 percent of the total composite, while African Americans represent less than 25 percent. The numbers reflect an increase in non-black student enrollment, which have increased by more than eight percent.

“Students can go through a historically black college and never have an African-American professor,” said Karen Bearden, chairperson of the school’s Board or Regents speaking at the panel’s March meeting.

According to the Journal, the university has increased marketing faculty vacancies to publications with direct reach to African American professors and lecturers.