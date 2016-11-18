SUNO Chancellor Finalist Boyce Williams Withdraws From Search

Southern Board expected to name latest round of candidates

Boyce Courtney Williams, a higher education consultant and finalist for the chancellor vacancy at Southern University at New Orleans, has confirmed reports that she has withdrawn from the search.

Dr. Williams was one of two finalists interviewed for the position in October, but board officials declined to vote on a chancellor-elect, following concerns from Southern University System President Ray Belton about two semi-finalists, USA Funds vice-president Lorenzo Esters, and former Florida A&M University president James Ammons, who also withdrew in the weeks leading up to final interviews.

Dr. Williams, along with interim chancellor Lisa Mims-Devezin, were interviewed by the board’s search committee, and remained in the pool of candidates under consideration for the post. Sources close to the search say that the board is expected to publicly reveal a new list of candidates at a meeting scheduled for Nov. 25 in New Orleans.

Dr. Williams is the President of the National Alliance of Learning.