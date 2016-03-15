SUNO Chancellor Victor Ukpolo Announces Resignation

Southern University of New Orleans Chancellor Victor Ukpolo announced his resignation today, ending a 10-year term at the helm of the Southern University System’s metropolitan campus.

Ukpolo who led the school’s transition as a residential campus and its restoration after Hurricane Katrina, had faced growing criticism for environmental concerns in campus buildings, and low graduation rates.

The former vice president of academic and student affairs for the Southern System told faculty he plans to return to the classroom, and ultimately, to his native Nigeria. System officials have not named an interim chancellor.