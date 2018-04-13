SUNO Receives $1.2 Million Grant to Support STEM Teacher Development Pipeline

Southern University at New Orleans, an embattled HBCU which has faced controversies over a potential merger, chronic underfunding from state government, and problems tied to dilapidated campus facilities, recently received a $1.2 million National Science Foundation grant to aid in training students for future careers in secondary science and math education.

The five-year grant establishes a partnership between SUNO and nearby public high schools to create a teaching and training pipeline from the university’s Department of Natural Sciences to at-risk classrooms. SUNO will recruit, support and certify 22 STEM teachers with an emphasis on preparation for the national teacher licensure exam, engagement with faculty mentors, and access to seminar training on effective teaching characteristics.

The pipeline project will be led by SUNO faculty members Cynthia Singleton (Mathematics), Joe Omojola (Mathematics and Physics), and Murty Kambhampati (Biology) and Dr. Louise Kaltenbaugh (Education).

“These experienced faculty members have collaborated successfully on many projects at departmental, college and university levels, including grant writing, committee assignments, and curriculum developments,” said SUNO Chancellor Lisa Mims-Devezin. “They are very passionate about STEM education. I congratulate them for their hard work, commitment and dedication to developing future STEM teachers.”