SWAC Championship Punctuates Latest Grambling State Football Dynasty

A tale of two halves in the championship rubber match between Grambling State University and Alcorn State University resulted in a familiar result for the GSU Tigers; another Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship.
The 40-32 win gives the Tigers a second-consecutive championship and cements the historic program’s latest championship dynasty.
Grambling State quarterback DeVante Kinkade finished with 298 total yards and four touchdowns (two passing and two rushing) in the game in which the Tigers sprinted to a 38-10 halftime lead that was whittled down to eight by the final gun.
Since 1999, the Tigers have won eight SWAC football championships. It is the second time over the same period that the school has won consecutive championships since GSU won three straight between 2000 and 2002.
The matchup that HBCU football fans have been wishing for the last three years is finally coming to fruition. Grambling State made quick work of Alcorn State on Saturday, coming up with a 40-32 win to claim its second-straight SWAC Championship title. That means GSU will face MEAC Champion North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl.
