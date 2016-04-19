T. Ramon Stuart Named Fort Valley State Provost

Fort Valley State University yesterday announced former West Virginia State University Associate Provost T. Ramon Stuart as its new provost.Dr. Stuart is credited with developing several new initiatives at WVSU, including the university’s first articulation agreement and dual credit program with qualifying high school students. He also oversaw international recruitment, Honors programming, the graduate school and distance learning.

“I am excited to join the faculty, academic leaders, staff and students of Fort Valley State University under the leadership of President Jones,” Stuart said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with various constituents throughout the university as we work diligently to achieve the mission of the institution while taking the necessary steps to make Fort Valley State University one of the premier 1890 land-grant institutions in the nation.”

Dr. Stuart earned undergraduate and masters degrees from West Virginia University, and a doctorate from Ohio University. He will begin his tenure at FVSU on May 16.