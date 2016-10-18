‘Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives $10,000 to HBCU
Show’s first college graduate a soon-to-be Delaware State alumna.
Wetpaint.com reports on reality TV star Kailyn Lowry’s gift to Delaware State University, as she prepares for her final semester at the state’s flagship HBCU.
According to the site, the 24-year-old ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast member has given $5,000 to the university’s general scholarship fund, and $5,000 to the school’s mass communications department. She will reportedly be the first cast member in the history of the MTV series to earn a college degree.
Lowry’s gift was part of more than $600,000 contributed to the university during last week’s homecoming events.
“Early on in my tenure as president, the University made it a priority to develop a much stronger culture of giving,” said Dr. Williams. “With each passing year we have been seeing more fruits of that ongoing effort from alumni and friends who are adopting this vision. Their understanding of the importance of investing in our students is making DSU a greater institution.”
