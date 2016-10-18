‘Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives $10,000 to HBCU

Show’s first college graduate a soon-to-be Delaware State alumna.

Wetpaint.com reports on reality TV star Kailyn Lowry’s gift to Delaware State University, as she prepares for her final semester at the state’s flagship HBCU.

According to the site, the 24-year-old ‘Teen Mom 2’ cast member has given $5,000 to the university’s general scholarship fund, and $5,000 to the school’s mass communications department. She will reportedly be the first cast member in the history of the MTV series to earn a college degree.

Lowry’s gift was part of more than $600,000 contributed to the university during last week’s homecoming events.