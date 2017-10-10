Tennessee State Among Lowest Rates of Reported Rapes in 2016

While the total number of reported sexual assaults at several public college campuses in Tennessee increased in 2016, Tennessee State University was among the lowest of all institutions, with federal data reflecting just one reported incident last year. From the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

http://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/education/2017/10/06/tennesse-university-campus-crime-sexual-assaults-2016/726989001/

At TSU, where only one incident of forcible sexual misconduct was reported in 2016, the university did not respond to specific questions but said in a statement that TSU “addresses the issue of sexual misconduct in a comprehensive and holistic approach to support a healthy and safe campus community for our students, faculty, staff, and guests.”

“Our Sexual Assault Response Team meets monthly to coordinate both TSU’s response to issues of sexual misconduct on campus and campus compliance and awareness activities,” the statement said. “As an NCAA school, TSU is committed to being in compliance with the NCAA’s recently-released sexual violence prevention policy.”