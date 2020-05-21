Tennessee State Launches COVID-19 Academy, Hampton President Donates to Students, Morehouse Announces Budget Cuts, and a Harsh Look at HBCU Federal Contracting Prospects
Tennessee State Pilots Coronavirus Outreach Program
Tennessee’s flagship historically black institution has launched an academy designed to help residents in Nashville deal with negative health and economic outcomes associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The TSU COVID-19 Academy will serve as a community-based agency connecting individuals and fam…