Tennessee State Linebacker in Critical Condition Following Head Injury Sustained During Game

Tennessee State University sophomore linebacker Christion Abercrombie remains in critical condition in Nashville after collapsing during the Tigers’ game against Vanderbilt University yesterday following an apparent head injury.

Few details have been released by team officials regarding the nature of the injury or extent of damage to Abercrombie, an Atlanta native and transfer from the University of Illinois in his first season at Tennessee State.

From the Tennessean Newspaper:

(Tennessee State head football coach Rod) Reed told The Tennessean he was not sure exactly how or when the Atlanta native was hurt before coming to the sideline late in the second quarter of a 31-27 loss to Vanderbilt .

“He came to the sideline and just kind of collapsed there,” Reed said.

Abercrombie’s injury prompted an outpouring of support from Vanderbilt’s football officials.

Abercrombie is the second HBCU football player in three years to be treated for a serious injury sustained in a game against BCS-level competition.