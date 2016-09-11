Tennessee State, Tom Joyner Announce HBCU Secondary STEM Teacher Scholarship

Initiative seeks to enhance TSU recruitment, teacher diversity in metropolitan areas.

Tennessee State University and historically black college philanthropist and media personality Tom Joyner this week announced a new scholarship program aimed at strengthening secondary STEM training in Nashville and Memphis.

The program will offer full scholarships to students who graduate from select community colleges in Tennessee, who enroll in baccalaureate programs at TSU and pledge to teach biology, mathematics, chemistry or other STEM-related subjects in public schools in the two districts. From a release:

“Today’s agreement with the Tom Joyner Foundation will help deserving students from five of our community colleges fulfill their desires to attend Tennessee State without the distractions of worrying about how to pay for tuition and fees,” said TSU President Glenda Glover. “Most importantly, we’re providing Memphis and Shelby County, along with the Metropolitan Nashville school system, with much needed STEM teachers for the students.”

The scholarships will be funded by the Tom Joyner Foundation, with a portion of funding to be drawn from Tennessee State’s Tiger Teach Initiative, a program funded by the National Science Foundation.