Tennessee State Upsets Ga. State 17-10, Tigers First Win Over FBS Opponent Since 1984

Tennessee State University made an early claim for the mythical Black College Football championship with a season-opening upset win over Football Bowl Subdivison opponent Georgia State University. It is the Tigers first win over an FBS opponent since joining the FCS, and since its 1984 defeat of the University of Louisville.

Tennessee State was paced by quarterback Treon Harris, who had 11 carries for 91 yards, Seth Rowland (nine carries, 76 yards) and Sabree Curtis went for 73 total yards.

The Tigers forced three fumbles and an interception, including the game-clinching pick by sophomore Dajour Nesbeth.

TSU head football coach Rod Reed called the victory “a huge win for HBCU football.”