Texas Southern Alum Devaughn Robinson Emerges as One of Golf’s Top Amateurs

Devaughn Robinson, a 2010 Texas Southern University graduate, and former Tiger golf team member is generating huge attention for his play on the amateur championship circuit. The native of New Providence, Bahamas, one of the highest-ranked amateurs in the world from the Caribbean, captured his first major American tournament title last weekend with a playoff victory in the Greater Houston City Amateur Championships.

Robinson shot 10-under to secure a spot in a one-hole playoff, which he one with a 25-foot putt for par in the extra round.

“I’ve qualified for some pretty big events, but for an actual win, this is the first one since I graduated from college,” Robinson told the Bahamas Tribune.

The win, along with a sixth-place finish at the US Mid-Amateur Qualifying Tournament in August, advances Robinson to an appearance in the US Mid-Amateur National Championships in Atlanta this weekend.