Texas Southern Interim Law Dean Resigns Following Free Speech Controversy

The interim dean of Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law is out following the controversial cancellation of a speech by a conservative Texas legislator.

The Houston Chronicle reports on James Douglas’ September resignation, which was submitted in September but formally accepted by university president Austin Lane on Oct. 18, one week after officials canceled an invited appearance by state representative Briscoe Cain amid student protests.

Douglas said Saturday that he submitted his resignation in September before the student-organized event took place because he and TSU President Austin Lane had “different views on how the law school ought to be managed.” Lane accepted his resignation on Oct. 18, about a week after the scheduled speech, Douglas said. Douglas will continue to teach at the university, Lane said in a memo to campus released Friday afternoon.

Douglas and Dr. Lane have publicly sparred following the canceled speech, debating the details of how Cain was invited to campus and if the event was an authorized event under university rules.

