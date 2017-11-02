Texas Southern Marching Band to Lead Houston Astros World Series Parade

Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band will lead the victory parade for the World Series Champion Houston Astros in downtown Houston tomorrow afternoon.
City: 1 million attend epic Astros victory parade, rally
World Series MVP George Springer planted the Houston Astros’ championship trophy at the front of a fire truck to a cheering crowd as the team began their victory parade Friday, with orange and blue confetti raining down as they passed a potentially record-setting number of fans in downtown Houston.
While the parade will celebrate the Astros first World Series title, Houston is no stranger to championship baseball. Texas Southern has captured two of the last three Southwestern Athletic Conference titles in baseball and women’s softball.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.