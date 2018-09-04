Texas Southern Receives Historic $5.1 Million Cancer Research Grant

Texas Southern University recently announced the receipt of a $5.1 million cancer research grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). It is one of the largest research grants in the school’s history and part of a $2 billion statewide effort to bolster product and treatment innovations for the disease.

The five-year award is the first grant TSU has earned through the publicly-funded cancer research initiative, and will support the university securing new technology and preclinical trial support for research and development in the TSU College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences.

“This award is affirmation of our commitment to bring world-class academic quality and research opportunities to Texas Southern University,” said Dr. Austin A. Lane, President of TSU. “Students and faculty in our College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences will have access to leading-edge cancer research through this grant. As the largest Historically Black College and University in Texas and the second-largest in the nation, this will significantly strengthen our mission to provide advanced academic and research programs to ethnically diverse student populations, and to positively impact minority health research in the Texas Medical Center and beyond.”

The funding will also support TSU as an on-campus incubator for academic research and regional pharmaceutical startups.