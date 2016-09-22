Thanks for the comment. Higher education is the only industrial model that is dictated largely by the activity of other industries. Technology changes a job function, majors and programs have to change. The entire model of law school is crumbling before our eyes, because there is more information for people to understand the law, lessening the need to hire someone to interpret it.

These changes aren’t the fault of schools, and the federal government which makes the call on who gets how much funding should not try to pass the buck onto credentialing agencies as the primary target of who goes into, and how they manage personal debt. This isn’t like banks which directly lend funds in a predatory way; these are schools giving services to people who can pay for them, mostly with the authorization and clearance of the federal government.

And thanks for the edit as well!