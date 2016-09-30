Thanks so much for reading and your comment. I would respectfully disagree in the sense that, even with an established curriculum, there is still world’s of room for faculty and students to engage in discussion that analyzes and values the black experience. In most majors, even applied sciences, there are ways to introduce black needs, disparities and contexts into the teaching space. I’m not sure how economic and political power structures I was trying to speak about can interfere here, but I think there is always room for improvement, to your point.