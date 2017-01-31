Thanks so much for the comment, and for reading, Ms. Harris. I think the message I was trying to send with this piece is that many folks in HBCU communities are asking if our leaders are venturing to far to the right with some of our initiatives and outreach. And my point in this piece is that we should be looking in al directions to generate support for HBCUs, especially when we can create it ourselves.

I am beyond impressed with the work being done under Dr. Dubroy’s administration, and believe she is using strategies to position the school as a resource for Raleigh, not just Shaw students or Raleigh’s black population. In several ways, the substation is a tremendous idea she is pitching to the city to offer Shaw as a municipal resource to extend its public safety plan, while helping students and neighbors to discover how we can have better relationships with police.

I believe we are on the same page. Perhaps I was a little more sarcastic in tone than necessary, but I appreciate that it yields your kind of advocacy on this important era for HBCUs.