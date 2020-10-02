The 2020 HBCU Honors

For the past ten years, the annual HBCU Awards Gala has annually drawn more than 300 executives, faculty members, students, and alumni from historically Black colleges and university campuses throughout the United States in an annual celebration of what makes the sector great.

Given the global COVID-19 pandemic response, the HBCU Digest will not be hosting the Awards gala this year. However, in keeping with the spirit of innovation that has shaped the HBCU community during this response period, we have developed a virtual solution to honor special people across the sector.

The HBCU Honors Ceremony Presented by the Society for Human Resource Management will acknowledge and celebrate students, faculty, staff, and alumni at all of our historically Black colleges and universities nationwide. On Nov. 1, we will shift from an awards format to an honors format, where each participating school will have the opportunity to feature people from their campus community who have best defined the continuing work of their HBCU through scholarship, volunteerism, activism, leadership, or philanthropy.

Every participating institution will have the chance to celebrate their own greatness in their own way. HBCUs across the country are getting ready for the event, and they will be joined by two very special honorees.

For the first time, we are asking readers of the HBCU Digest to submit nominations for a brand new ‘People’s Choice’ award. We’re looking to include one man and one woman, nominated by you, to include among our national nominees.

