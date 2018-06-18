The Decision: Bethune-Cookman vs. FAMUJarrett Carter Sr.Jun 18, 2018Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareThA decision day video that will make you smile. Or frown depending on your Alma mater.Sign up to like postSubscribeLoginPrivacyTermsInformation collection noticeShareSubscribe
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.