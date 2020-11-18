The HBCU Digest is Read in Nearly Every Country on Earth, Thanks to You!

Courtesy: Google Site Analytics (analytics.google.com)

Dear HBCU Advocate,

Because of your support as a free subscriber, the HBCU Digest has already reached more than 700,000 original readers since its debut here on the Substack platform in February. It is read in nearly every country on Earth but obviously finds its highest readership here in the United States.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted media and entrepreneurship across many industries in powerful, and sadly some irreversible ways, your subscribing and sharing the content has allowed the Digest to find a growing audience of HBCU advocates, and I personally wanted to thank you for that support. I could not do it without your reading, comments, dispersing among your networks, and your feedback.

Thank you so much.

As we approach the final quarter of our year on this wonderful platform, I’m writing to share great news about our content and our growth opportunities. As you may know, our amazing community of paid subscribers has helped us to expand the Digest from a daily newsletter to a robust multi-media channel providing coverage and commentary on HBCUs. Our channels include:

I’ve also recently begun an exclusive partnership with FoxSoul and its flagship news program, The Black Report. I serve as a weekly contributor providing coverage and commentary on the biggest HBCU news headlines.

FoxSoul - The Black Report

We also launched our virtual version of the HBCU Awards this month, the HBCU Honors, which was graciously sponsored by the Society for Human Resource Management.

As we look to broaden our coverage of the sector and the people who make it resilient, our task is to become more engaged in asking for your support in funding and sharing the content. Subscriptions, ranging from $5 per month to $50 per year to a one-time $150 lifetime membership, have allowed me to upgrade our sound and video equipment, which has allowed our production quality to increase and be featured on national and international platforms.

The goal has always been to give younger journalists coming out of HBCUs the chance to begin their careers covering this wonderful sector through paid internships and salaried positions with the Digest. And this year has brought the Digest closer to the goal than it has ever been in its 10 years of operation, thanks to you.

I’m writing to ask for your support in two ways. First, consider a paid subscription to the Digest to support all of the above-mentioned goals for the publication. If you are willing to subscribe but don’t have the funds to support at this time, please consider following my social media channels and sharing the stories and content published there.

One or both of these forms of support would mean a great deal in boosting our readership and profitability, even in lean times. If you like the coverage the Digest provides, please consider supporting. If you would like to see improvements to the coverage, please feel free to email me anytime at [email protected] to let me know what I can do to make the Digest worthy of your investment.

Thank you so much for your patronage, your consideration, and your well-wishes — you are a true reflection of why the HBCU community will enlighten and endure for generations to come.

Yours in Advocacy,

Jarrett Carter Sr., Founding Editor