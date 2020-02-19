HBCU Digest

The HBCU Digest Will Become Education News Flash on Sept. 1

Jarrett Carter Sr.Jul 1Comment 20

I’ve loved every minute of covering HBCUs for the past 11 years. It’s time for a new chapter in my career as a journalist covering education culture, policy, and issues.

The HBCU Digest will continue to exist in the form that you know and support. Your subscription will not change in any way, and you will still receive the same breaking news, interviews, and commentary the Digest has always provided. The publication will now exist as a section of a larger publication covering education and its impact on underrepresented communities.

Thank you for all of the love and support over these last 11 years. I’m happy to take any questions, suggestions, profanity, or jokes here for the next few months.

Yours in Advocacy Always,

JCS

