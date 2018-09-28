The Inaugural HBCU Sustainability Summit

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 28, 2018

We talk with organizers from the inaugural HBCU Sustainability Summit held in Atlanta, GA. Guests include Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis, 100 Black Men Chairman Thomas Dortch, Florida A&M University Board of Trustees Chairman Kelvin Lawson, Alabama State University Foundation Executive Director Jennifer S. Anderson, and Microsoft Sr. Program Manager Damon House.

← PreviousNext →