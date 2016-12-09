This HBCU Graduate Leads One of the Top-Performing High Schools in the World

How Principal Tiffany Huitt went from Paul Quinn to the world.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Paul Quinn College alumna and Science and Engineering Magnet High School Principal Tiffany Huitt talks about the value of the HBCU experience in helping her school become one of the top scoring secondary schools in the world.

