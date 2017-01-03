This is an excellent synopsis. However, do you think the digital access, sharing nature of journalism has taken it to a point of no return? Creators now know that fake news grosses millions. And people no longer care about accuracy, so long as it meets the standard of “its what I choose to believe.”

So many people share headlines without actually reading them, offering little insight. Smart people. So it’s true that journalism as a craft deserves better, but as an industry, will it ever return to better days?