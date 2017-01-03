This is an excellent synopsis.
So many people share headlines without actually reading them, offering little insight. Smart people. So it’s true that journalism as a…
This is an excellent synopsis. However, do you think the digital access, sharing nature of journalism has taken it to a point of no return? Creators now know that fake news grosses millions. And people no longer care about accuracy, so long as it meets the standard of “its what I choose to believe.”
So many people share headlines without actually reading them, offering little insight. Smart people. So it’s true that journalism as a craft deserves better, but as an industry, will it ever return to better days?
