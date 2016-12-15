This Spelman Professor’s Research Reveals Surprising Political Perspectives of AUC Students
Thoughts on Election 2016 and the departure of Barack Obama show diversity of political ideology among HBCU students
Spelman College Professor Dorian Crosby reveals insight about her recent survey on the 2016 presidential election, and the surprising responses from AUC students about their outlook on American politics.
