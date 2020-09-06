Three Donors Collectively Give More than $380 Million to HBCUs, Set Pace for 2020 as Greatest Single Year of Black College Philanthropy in U.S. History
Courtesy: National Newspaper Publishers’ Association
Three high-profile donors to historically black colleges and universities this year have posted the fourth-highest philanthropic year of support for HBCUs in U.S. history, according to federal data.
Gifts of $120 million from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin, an estimated $160 milli…