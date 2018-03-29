Throwback Thursday: Howard Students Take Over the ‘A’ Building

Howard University students lived out a time-honored campus tradition today, taking over the university’s administration building and threatening to remain until demands are met and changes are made in the school’s administration.

HU Resist on Twitter Come out to the administration building! #StudentPowerHU https://t.co/eUuIZvhiYJ

The protest follows revelations of misappropriated financial aid funds being investigated by the university, which led to the firing of six employees connected to institutional grants being improperly awarded to students and employees who were also enrolled as students.