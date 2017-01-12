Thurgood Marshall College Fund President Johnny Taylor and Koch Foundation President Brian Hooks

The two executives discuss the new $26 million partnership to benefit research at historically black colleges and universities, and how it will benefit the nation at large.
The two executives discuss the new $26 million partnership to benefit research at historically black colleges and universities, and how it will benefit the nation at large.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.