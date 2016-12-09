|0:00
|-15:30
Paul Quinn College alumna and Science and Engineering Magnet High School Principal Tiffany Huitt talks about the value of the HBCU experience in helping her school become one of the top scoring secondary schools in the world.
|0:00
|-15:30
Paul Quinn College alumna and Science and Engineering Magnet High School Principal Tiffany Huitt talks about the value of the HBCU experience in helping her school become one of the top scoring secondary schools in the world.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.