TMCF Advocacy Series: HBCU and the State of Opportunity in America

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 6, 2018

We talk with Gerard Robinson, executive director of the Center for Advancing Opportunity, Camille Lloyd, a senior consultant with Gallup Inc., and Dr. Howard Henderson, director of the new TSU Center for Justice Research and a professor in TSU’s Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs about the role of HBCU research in expanding American opportunity.

