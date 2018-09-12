TMCF Advocacy Series - Strada, TMCF Announce $1.8M HBCU 'Boot Camp' for HS Seniors

|0:00
|-16:29
We talk with Strada Education Senior Vice President Daryl Graham and TMCF CEO, President Harry Williams about a new partnership that will give immersive academic and professional training to rising high school seniors on HBCU campuses.
|0:00
|-16:29
We talk with Strada Education Senior Vice President Daryl Graham and TMCF CEO, President Harry Williams about a new partnership that will give immersive academic and professional training to rising high school seniors on HBCU campuses.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.