Delaware State President to Lead Biden-Harris Inaugural Committee

Officials from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration have announced Delaware State University President Tony Allen as the chairperson of its inauguration committee. Allen will serve as the lead organizer for inauguration-related activities and protocols, and work with the Congressional inaugural joint committee for event execution.

According to a release, Allen previously served as a special assistant and speechwriter for Sen. Biden in the 1990’s, and has known the Biden family for 25 years.

“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling – ‘a more perfect union,’” Dr. Allen said in a release. “This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”