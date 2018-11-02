Tougaloo President Beverly Hogan to Retire in 2019

Tougaloo College’s National Alumni Association has posted to its website an article announcing the retirement plans of college president Beverly Hogan.

According to the report, Dr. Hogan will retire in June 2019 during the college’s sesquicentennial year and weeks after celebrating her 17th year as the first female president of her alma mater.

“It has been my absolute honor to serve Tougaloo College,” said Dr. Hogan in a statement. “It has been my privilege to work with some of the most dedicated women and men – in the form of trustees, faculty, staff and alumni – one could ever hope to experience. And, thinking of my wonderful students makes my heart smile. Year after year, they have entered our gates in search of truth and knowledge and exited, armed with the academic, social and professional tools to compete in any arena with the undergirding confidence necessary to succeed. It is such a wonderful gift to have played a part in helping to create a better future through producing generations of leaders and productive citizens poised to make their marks in the larger world and effect meaningful change.”

Dr. Hogan is credited with unprecedented growth in the college’s academic and physical profile, including the addition of undergraduate degree programs in mass communications, hotel and hospitality management and religious studies, and graduate programs in education.

Research centers dedicated to international studies, modern-day slavery and a research foundation are also academic centerpieces of the campus, along with renovation of the campus library and construction of a new mixed residential and instruction facility.

“Tougaloo College is blessed to have had President Hogan at its helm since 2002,” said Wesley F. Prater, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “Her optimistic worldview combined with her administrative skills and innovative mindset has Tougaloo College on a solid foundation. The Tougaloo College Board of Trustees could not have asked for anything more. She will be missed.”