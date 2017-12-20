Tracking the Survival of ‘Ghost HBCUs’

Former Winston-Salem State University Chancellor and higher education consultant Alvin Schexnider writes for Inside Higher Education today about the diminishing prospects for some small-sized HBCUs – but his assessment may be less about how HBCUs can move into the future, and more about how institutions cling to the past.

Wikipedia lists at least 15 black colleges that have closed, including Leland College, Natchez College and Roger Williams College,” Schexnider writes. “Also, following the Flexner Report in 1910, five black medical schools closed — leaving two, Howard University Medical School and Meharry Medical College, until 1975, when the Morehouse School of Medicine was established. In short, closing HBCUs, often private ones, has happened before.”

But in recent years, several HBCUs have stopped or significantly reduced operations without formally announcing closure. Morris Brown College, among the more infamous campuses associated with HBCU closure rumors, remains formally in operation and enrolled 92 students this fall, according to a feature story in Diverse Issues in Higher Education. Students learn from a faculty body of 10 adjunct professors in three majors, and number of campus facilities are unsafe for use.

The school, which is not accredited and is not listed on the US Department of Education’s college scorecard, received a three-year federal grant in 2016 to increase HIV/AIDS awareness among college students in the region, but was at the center of controversy this fall when a Georgia Court of Appeals ordered the City of Atlanta to return land purchased from the college to neighboring HBCU Clark Atlanta University, which gifted the land to Morris Brown 75 years ago for educational purposes, and sued the city after the land purchase deal was finalized to help MBC satisfy debt obligations to the federal government and private lenders and vendors.

Other campuses without public awareness have suffered similar declines. Barber-Scotia College, which announced a temporary closing last January, reopened and attempted to lease its property to a startup university with a mission of enrolling college athletes.

Its website currently boasts online and three-year degree programs, homecoming celebrations and a basketball regular season schedule, but does not list an interim or permanent president, and its last institutional data is from the 2014-15 academic year.

Its last public record of enrollment figures was 12 students in 2016.

Barber-Scotia reopens with 12 students Barber-Scotia College reopened its doors again after closing for the spring, welcoming 12 students this semester. A historically black college founded in 1867 to teach the daughters of slaves, the institution grew over the years to boast classes in education, business, religion and sports management.

Knoxville College, a once-vibrant campus which today is more known for dilapidated buildings, fires and chemical contamination, remains authorized under state guidelines to conduct some business but is disallowed from enrolling students. It is not accredited, operates with a minimal amount of administration, but continues to galvanize support from alumni to one day reopen with new academic offerings.

A major consideration for these schools, and other HBCUs which will follow their lead in the next five years, will be the potential sale or repurposing of facilities and land after closing. Like Morris Brown, Barber-Scotia and Knoxville sit in areas spurred by increasing economic development and population growth. Concord, NC was named one of the nation’s fastest growing cities; a likely byproduct of similar growth in Charlotte.

Population growth: Concord, 7th; Charlotte, 35th

Job growth: Concord, 33rd; Charlotte, 24th

Poverty rate decrease: Concord, 124th; Charlotte, 185th

Regional GDP growth: Concord, 96th; Charlotte, same

Growth in number of businesses: Concord, 1st; Charlotte, same

Full-time jobs increase: Concord, 65th; Charlotte, 248th

Working-age population growth: Concord, 13th; Charlotte, 59th

Economic growth throughout Tennessee was among the strongest in the nation, according to recent studies. While the land currently housing ghost HBCUs may no longer viable for the business of higher education, other cities and states like North Carolina are finding new life in the death of another municipal-dependent industry – corrections. From Governing.com: